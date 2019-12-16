POWELL, Jack W.

POWELL - Jack W. Of Newstead, at the age of 89 on December 13, 2019. Husband of the late Lorraine Olive (nee Pearles) Powell; father of Bonnie (William) Hawes and Jody Allen; grandfather of W. Keith (Kim) Hawes, W. Chad (Sheri) Hawes, Joseph (Denise) Hawes, Ryan (Adrienne) Allen and Terence (Paige) Harris. Also survived by 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522) where Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM; Pastor Steve Beigner, Erie County Fire Chaplain, officiating. Burial to follow at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Powell was a former 30 year employee of National Gypsum, a 10 year employee of The Sisters of St. Joseph and a 25 year employee of Adesa Auto Auction, retiring at the age of 87. He also was the Last Charter Member, President, Financial Secretary and Past Chief of the Newstead Volunteer Fire Co. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Newstead Fire Co. Memorial Garden Fund. Share online condolences at www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com