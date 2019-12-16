Deaths Death Notices
PORTER, Bryan "Mick"
PORTER - Bryan "Mick"
Of Buffalo, formerly Hamilton, ON, entered into rest December 11, 2019, loving father of Katrina (Darren) Fish; cherished grandfather of Nora Leigh; dear brother of Eugene (Heide) Porter, Larry Wayne (Dinah Lu) Porter and Jayme (late Tom) Adams; also survived by several neices and nephews. No prior visitation. No services per his wishes. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook