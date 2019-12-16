PORTER, Bryan "Mick"

Of Buffalo, formerly Hamilton, ON, entered into rest December 11, 2019, loving father of Katrina (Darren) Fish; cherished grandfather of Nora Leigh; dear brother of Eugene (Heide) Porter, Larry Wayne (Dinah Lu) Porter and Jayme (late Tom) Adams; also survived by several neices and nephews. No prior visitation. No services per his wishes. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at lombardofuneralhome.com