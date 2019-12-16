Patriots' offensive coordinator: Bills are 'best defense that we play'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is noted for his praise of the upcoming opponent.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels followed suit Monday on a conference call, but the plaudits seem justified. The Bills have allowed 222 points, second in the league behind the Patriots' 181 points. Buffalo is third in yards allowed with 4,087 and has allowed just 4.8 yards per play, tied for third in the league.

“This is the best defense that we play. The challenge is incredible,” McDaniels said via Masslive.com. "We got to see them once this year and now we have another opportunity to prepare and play in an incredibly important game to our season this week."

McDaniels went on to laud coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for how they have prepared the Bills.

In the Patriots' 16-10 win in September, the Bills held the Pats to 11 first downs and 224 yards overall with 150 yards passing. Tom Brady was 18 for 39.