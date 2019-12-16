OSTAPCHUK, Myron I.

OSTAPCHUK - Myron I. Died unexpectedly in his home in Brighton Beach, NY, on December 11, 2019. Born in Germany on June 18, 1946, Myron and his parents immigrated to the United States in 1949, spending several years in New York City and eventually settled in Williamsville, NY. Myron attended the University of Buffalo and received a Masters Degree from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A prolific writer and unique and forward thinker, he enjoyed music, poetry, history and Slavic literature along with his nightly glass of red wine with dinner. Myron was truly the proverbial idiosyncratic "one of a kind". He is survived by his loving daughter Tamara Ostapchuk of Oldsmar, FL; his brother Dr. Andrew Ostapchuk, also of Florida and his sister Roma Hanson of Kenosha, WI; nephew of Olya Hankevych; uncle of Nicole Batugowski, Hana Ostapchuk, Adalia Shchurowsky, Mark Batugowski, Marc Ostapchuk, Taras Shchurowsky and Luke Ostapchuk.