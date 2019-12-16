Former Ellicottville coach Mary Neilon, Grand Island's Jessica Remmes named to state girls soccer hall

Longtime Ellicottville coach Mary Neilon and three-time All-America selection Jessica Remmes from Grand Island will be inducted into the New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame.

The ceremony for the hall's fourth induction class is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Niskayuna.

Neilon's teams won state titles in 1990, '98, '99 and 2003 and 25 Section VI titles in her 35-year coaching career (34 years with the varsity) from 1984 to 2018. She posted an overall record of 458-160-34, among the most successful records in the state and second in Western New York history behind Allegany-Limestone's Dale McArthur. She retired last July after 37 years as a teacher.

Remmes, a 2006 graduate of GI, was a five-year starter at attack and had 168 goals and 107 assists in helping Grand Island reach the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals four times from 2002 to 2005. She also was named to the all-state team three times.

She went on to play 78 games for James Madison with nine goals and 12 assists and was a two-time JMU scholar athlete.