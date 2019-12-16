Where Big 4 men's basketball teams are ranked in initial NET rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is No. 155 in the initial NET rankings of the season released Monday.

UB (6-4) is coming off a loss to Army on Saturday and hosts Canisius College (5-4) on Wednesday. The Golden Griffins are No. 244 in the rankings.

St. Bonaventure University, which is 6-4 and riding a five-game winning streak, sits at No. 189.

Niagara University (2-6) is No. 303. The Bonnies and Purple Eagles play Wednesday at the Reilly Center.

Ohio State is ranked No. 1, the second consecutive season that the Buckeyes are on top in the initial rankings. Kansas, San Diego, Butler and Baylor round out the top five.

The rankings, which are among the key numerical metrics used by the NCAA Division I committee for tournament inclusion, are in their second year.

The daily rankings from Monday through the end of the season are available here.