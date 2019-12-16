Share this article

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in southern Erie County

A West Falls man died Saturday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle crash in southern Erie County, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

John Grudzien, 50, of West Falls was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash that occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenwood and Ross roads in the Town of Concord, deputies said.

Deputies said when they responded to the two-vehicle crash, they found one driver unresponsive and a second driver alert. The driver of the second vehicle was transported via ambulance to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville with injuries that were not life threatening.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is continuing to be investigated by the Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit.

