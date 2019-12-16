Share this article

Lone Star Fajita Grill on Hertel closes after 36 years

Lone Star Fajita Grill at 1855 Hertel Ave. was in business for 36 years. This is the steak fajita with housemade guacamole. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Lone Star Fajita Grill, for years a solitary outpost of Tex-Mex flavors in the Buffalo dining landscape, has apparently closed.

"After 36 years we are closing in a couple of weeks. Thank you Buffalo" ownership posted on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 13, the phone rang without answer at lunchtime.

At the Hertel Parker Liquor Store next door, a person confirmed that the liquor store had purchased the Lone Star building, deferring questions about its future to the new owner.

The steak taco and guaco-taco, heaping with seasoned avocado, fed many a hungry Hertel bargoer and student over the years.

In 1987, News restaurant critic Janice Okun praised its marinated skirt steak tacos. Its low-budget decor-agnostic stylings were still hitting the spot for Lizz Schumer in 2016.

After 36 years of steak tacos, Lone Star went dark. (Andrew Galarneau/Buffalo News)

