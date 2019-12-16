Lone Star Fajita Grill on Hertel closes after 36 years

Lone Star Fajita Grill, for years a solitary outpost of Tex-Mex flavors in the Buffalo dining landscape, has apparently closed.
"After 36 years we are closing in a couple of weeks. Thank you Buffalo" ownership posted on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 13, the phone rang without answer at lunchtime.
At the Hertel Parker Liquor Store next door, a person confirmed that the liquor store had purchased the Lone Star building, deferring questions about its future to the new owner.
The steak taco and guaco-taco, heaping with seasoned avocado, fed many a hungry Hertel bargoer and student over the years.
In 1987, News restaurant critic Janice Okun praised its marinated skirt steak tacos. Its low-budget decor-agnostic stylings were still hitting the spot for Lizz Schumer in 2016.
