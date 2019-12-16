KUHRT, Christpher J.

KUHRT - Christopher J. Of Hamburg. Entered into rest December 14, 2019. Loving son of James and Grace (nee Manning) Kuhrt. Dear brother of Amy (Ben) Guerrera, Jennifer Kuhrt, Michael (Becky) Kuhrt, James Jr., (Lindsey) Kuhrt and Timothy (Liz) Kuhrt; Fond uncle of Emily, Maddie, Allison, Colin, Aidan, Ellen and Lily. Special thanks to all the caregivers at DDSO. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday morning, at 10 o' clock. (Please assemble at church). Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel). Shared online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com