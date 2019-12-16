OneBuffalo feels: Sabres' Jack Eichel, Ralph Krueger thrilled by Bills' playoff clincher

Red-hot Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, but he wasn't talking about himself much after practice Monday.

The #OneBuffalo feel was all around the Sabres' dressing room in KeyBank Center as Eichel was wearing a bright blue Buffalo Bills cap as he met with reporters. And while the Sabres have points in 10 of their last 12 games and Eichel has pushed into the Hart Trophy conversation, the captain was more interested in talking about the other team in town, now that it's heading to the NFL playoffs for the second time in three years.

"I’m really fired up for them, it’s awesome to see," Eichel said. "I’m just really happy for their group, and I know how hard they work. It’s so great for the city to have that. The Pegula family, they do everything for us, they do everything for the Bills. It’s awesome to see them get rewarded for how great owners they are.

"We're still trying to find our identity. We've got a long way to go, a long season. For them obviously, they've been working for months now and they're starting to see some of their hard work pay off and starting to accomplish some of their goals they set out to achieve."

Eichel said he's impressed with how the Bills have landed on same page under coach Sean McDermott.

"It's big for us to try to build an identity as a team. You can see their identity," Eichel said. "I think when you look at their group, look at each guy on the roster, it really stands out how much the team means to that. They've obviously identified their strengths and they really play to them.

"Their defense is tremendous. They take care of the football. They do all the little things well and it adds up to wins. Ten wins in the NFL isn't easy. They've just had a tremendous season and I can't say enough good things about them, couldn't be happier for the city to have them in the playoffs."

Coach Ralph Krueger said he's been regularly texting with McDermott and reached out Monday to both McDermott and owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

"I watched that game and I usually go to bed way earlier than when that game ended," Krueger said. "We're always giving each other some kind of push. Both of us are out here trying to make the Buffalo sports community proud and they've really done that with what they've achieved and we're trying to continue to do that."

Krueger said he loved seeing the Bills used the word "connected" in some of their postgame interviews Sunday in Pittsburgh. It's a buzzword he's used with the Sabres and the phrase "Play Connected" has been on the dressing room wall since training camp.

"There's a lot of parallels right now between the Bills and Sabres," Krueger said. "Sean and I are passionate here to get the sports community back on the track it deserves to be on for the passion that's in the area. It's a lot of fun. Both of us are having a lot of fun in our work. ... I watched every second, every minute, every snap yesterday."

Eichel had five goals and an assist in three games last week and has pushed to second in the NHL in goals with 23 and a tie for fifth in points (48). The First Star was Vegas' Max Pacioretty and the second star was Ottawa's Anthony Duclair. All three players had five goals on the week.