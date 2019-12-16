INSALACO, Janet M. (Thompson)

Of South Buffalo, at the age of 87, entered into rest December 14, 2019, beloved wife of the late Nelson "Ozzie" Insalaco; devoted mother of JoAnn (James) Krantz, Donald (Mary) Insalaco, Richard (Patti Billi) Insalaco and Theresa Howells; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Duke and Salena Thompson; dear sister of Patricia (Robert) Thompson-Scholz and the late Kathleen Ciancio-Fonfara; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Insalaco was the proud Owner of Discount Trophy in South Buffalo for over 40 years. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com