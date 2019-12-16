A storm system going by to our south on Tuesday will be close enough to bring snow to Western New York.

The majority of the accumulating snow will be to the south of the Buffalo metro area based on the projected path, with moderate amounts. Lighter snow will reach the Niagara Frontier to the north. By the start of the morning commute, snow should be reaching the metro area, with steadier snow having begun hours earlier across ski country.

At 7 a.m., there may be about 2 inches on the ground across much of southern Erie, Wyoming and the three Southern Tier counties, with a possible dusting near Buffalo and next to nothing closer to Lake Ontario. Blowing snow shouldn’t be a problem with this modest system, as winds will stay mainly light. By midday, the rate of snowfall in most locations will be enough to keep some roads coated, but would have to be classified as light with visibility from 3/4-1 mile.

For the commute home, we’ll be in good shape with most of the snow over by midafternoon, and a light wind keeping any accumulation from blowing around. As for accumulation amounts, if you examine the legend on this graphic it will be obvious the moderate amounts will be south and southeast of the metro area. The heavy snow with this storm will run across central Pennsylvania toward the Poconos and the Catskills, missing us by a safe margin.

This particular model overdid the snow amounts for Saturday afternoon and evening to some extent, but there is good model agreement this time around, give or take an inch. A range of 3-5 inches appears likely across the hills and generally 1-2 inches on the Niagara Frontier, with the least closer to Lake Ontario due to the southerly track of this system.

By Wednesday morning, a cold front will be crossing our region, ushering in the coldest air mass so far this season. This front may be accompanied by a brief burst of heavier, squally snow as depicted by National Weather Service headquarters:

Temperatures will tumble from the 20s into the mid-teens by late afternoon, accompanied by a worsening windchill which will reach subzero levels toward evening. The lake-effect snow in this frigid air mass will be steered mostly to higher terrain to the south on a west-northwest flow, where several inches will accumulate, this time accompanied by some blowing snow due to gusty winds of 15-25 mph.

Still, even a west-northwest flow flow targeting the hilly terrain can occasionally bring a Lake Huron hookup for brief bursts of lake snow showers over parts of the Niagara Frontier. That flow will send temperatures to the single digits later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thankfully, wind speeds will gradually slacken, reducing the windchill’s nastiest impacts:

I should remind you the average low Thursday would be 23, so that while this won’t be a record-breaker, it will be far off the mark. Thursday’s high will only reach around 20, with an average high of 35.

We revisit White Christmas probabilities this year again, based on newer guidance. If Christmas were this week, we’d at least have relatively fresh snow from Tuesday and scattered lake snow Wednesday. However, things are not currently looking so white by Dec. 25. For one thing, a moderating trend will be setting up this weekend, bringing some melting. (Skiers, don’t despair; lake snow plus great snowmaking conditions make good to very good conditions likely this weekend. Those headed to Foxboro to the game will have dry conditions, but midwinter temps falling through the mid to low 20s during the course of the game late Saturday.) We may see a few wet snow or mixed showers this weekend, but there will be little or no accumulation. Daytime high temps will reach the upper 30s Saturday and edge up a bit more on Sunday. By Monday, we’ll be flirting with 40. There will still be some old snow on the ground, but it’s going to be turning a mite crusty.

None of the global models I’ve examined (the American GFS, the European or the Canadian) are pointing to any significant storm system near us early next week. However, they all indicate a seasonably cold Christmas morning, so that IF a storm system not currently modeled were to show up, we could get a last-minute fresh coat. The second caveat which goes with the first however is the ensemble means of those models (many multiple runs of those models averaged out) are currently showing an upper air pattern on Christmas Eve which would not be conducive to a last minute pile of flakes. As seen here in the the European ensemble, the flow is Pacific in origin at that time, rather unlikely to usher in any continental polar air to the Great Lakes. The other ensembles are in good agreement.

Almost needless to say, there is still time for this to change.