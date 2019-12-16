GOLDMAN, Esther S. "Dolly" (Segel)

At the age of 103, on December 14, 2019 in Deerfield, IL. Born April 30, 1916 in Jamestown, NY, until 2005 she was a resident of Buffalo; devoted wife of the late Philip Goldman; loving mother of Howard Goldman of Miami Beach, FL, Bryna (Edward) Gamson of Highland Park, IL and the late Marshal Goldman (aka, Richard Jay Silverthorn); proud grandmother of Sharon Gamson (Mark) Danks, Michael (Alyse) Gamson, Debra Gamson (Aaron) DiMaria and great-grandmother of seven; proud daughter of the late Rev. Samuel and Minnie Segel; loving sister of the late David (late Ethel) Segel and the late Nathan (late Florence) Segel; sister-in-law to the late Tess and Joseph Shapiro, and the late Irving and Thelma Goldman; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at Lubavitz Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Esther's memory to a charity of one's choosing. Arrangements are under the direction of the AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorial.com