The Hotel Niagara, the once-grand structure in Niagara Falls - with its storied past, brushed by a president and Hollywood glamour - closed its doors in 2007. The hotel is being marketed for redevelopment by USA Niagara Development Corp., a state agency that acquired the building in 2016.
The ballroom at the Hotel Niagara. The price tag for restoration and reuse costs was estimated by the agency to be in the range of $20 million. The project is eligible for historic tax credits, which helps bring down costs when reviving older buildings, and were used to rehabilitate the Giacomo hotel across the street.
The former hotel at 201 Rainbow Blvd. is close to Niagara Falls State Park and Seneca Niagara Casino.
Rooms on the 7th floor.
The top level of the Hotel Niagara.
A hallway at the Hotel Niagara.
Details at the Hotel Niagara.
The view of Niagara Falls, Ont., from the roof of the Hotel Niagara.
The view from the top of the Hotel Niagara.
The main lobby of the Hotel Niagara.
Old light fixtures.
An old phone and ballroom sign at the Hotel Niagara.
An old letter box.
The main lobby ceiling.
Peeling paint on the ceiling of the main lobby.
Peeling paint on the ceiling of the main lobby.
The view from the top of the Hotel Niagara.
Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development and Commissioner of the New York State Department of Economic Development, Developer Ed Riley, Niagara Fall's Mayor Paul Dyster and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on a walk through of Hotel Niagara which had fallen into rough shape, Cuomo made a formal announcement of Syracuse company doing a $42 million renovation of Hotel Niagara at the Conference Center Niagara Falls, Cataract Room, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Tuesday July 18, 2017. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
