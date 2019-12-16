Fresh Arabic Sweets on Amherst Street goes beyond baklava

Fresh Arabic Sweets might not be the actual name of the Syrian bakery newly opened at 560 Amherst St., across from Wegmans.

But that's the only part of the sign in English, besides the name of the proprietor, Mohammed Altahla.

Inside, I found fresh assorted baklava that was buttery, crisp and stuffed with pistachios at a bargain $7.99 a pound. (That's one pound in the photograph above.) There's also syrup-soaked pistachio cake.

Altahla said he worked in a bakery in Homs, his home city, before leaving Syria, the land of his birth.

Three years ago, he was approved for resettlement in the United States. He first worked in another bakery before getting the chance to open his own place.

It's a humble interior, with a half-filled case when I stopped in, and no real seating besides a bench. If you go, bring patience, as this is a mom-and-pop bakery just starting out.

But Altahla did have four kinds of baklava, thin layers of phyllo dough wrapped in different configurations, with pistachios, syru and butter.

Chicken shawarma sandwiches ($4) and falafel also were available. Altahla said he expects more help over the holidays, so he can offer more pastries.

Hours: 9 a.m.to 9 p.m. daily. Phone: 717-5877.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.