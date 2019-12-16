Former Niagara Falls Council secretary pleads guilty in computer caper

Mark J. Diodate, former secretary to the Niagara Falls City Council, pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to a misdemeanor charge stemming from his attempt to enter the city's computer system to increase the size of his final paycheck.

Judge James J. Faso Jr. could give Diodate up to a year in jail at sentencing Feb. 27 for a reduced charge of attempted computer trespass.

Diodate was caught on video entering City Hall on the night of Aug. 12, three days after his resignation took effect, and logging into the computers to add 21 hours of holiday time and one hour of compensatory time, which would have enlarged his final paycheck by $454.96.

His arrest Aug. 21 cost him a $49,000 job as a heating and air conditioning repairman at the Niagara Falls School District. The Board of Education was planning to hire him until learning of his arrest.

The $37,647-a-year Council secretary job, which Diodate started in January 2018, was abolished in the wake of his arrest.