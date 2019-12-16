FEELY, Sean P.

FEELY - Sean P. Of West Seneca/South Buffalo, NY. December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (Siperek); dear father of Ceara (Anthony) Fanelli, Michael (Charlene) Feely, Meghan (Michael) Feely and Brigid (Matthew) Hachman; loving grandfather of Grace, Sean, and Spencer, Nina, and Samuel, Addie and Finley. and Maury Pawvich; brother of Anne Feely, Michael Feely and Geraldine Sullivan. Great-great-nephew of Sean MacDermott. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Buffalo Irish Center and or Bishop Timon High School. Online register book at www.cannanfh.com