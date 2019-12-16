EBEL, Donald A.

EBEL - Donald A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 14, 2019, beloved husband of Dorinne (nee Fuller) Ebel; devoted father of Linda Balazs, Deborah (Mary Eisenbeis) Ebel, Steven (Vincenza) Ebel and Nancy (Peter Heidrich) Ebel; cherished grandfather of Tiffany Balazs, Donald Balazs, Jonathan (Teresa) Ebel, Jessica (Ryan) O'Rourke, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear brother of Richard (Helga) Ebel. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com