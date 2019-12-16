Share this article

Drunk driver who struck 9-year-old girl in East Aurora admits guilt

An East Aurora woman who was driving drunk when she went off the road and struck a 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk has pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Erin Kuntz, 30, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 24.

Prosecutors say Kuntz was on East Main Street in East Aurora at 6:30 p.m. July 21 when she tried driving around a parked vehicle and hit a girl from Cheektowaga who was riding her scooter. The girl was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo for treatment of serious injuries but has since recovered.

Kuntz registered a .20% blood alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit.

She initially was charged with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, refusal to take a breath test, driving a motor vehicle on the sidewalk and failure to use designated lane. She pleaded guilty to the highest charge she faced, prosecutors said.

