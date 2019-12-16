For an analyst who hadn’t worked a Buffalo game in more than a decade, Cris Collinsworth may have won over some fans during the Bills’ 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth showed why he has 16 Emmy Awards, seven as an event analyst, in a pretty sharp performance.

He was fair in his assessment of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s pluses and “bugaboos”; wondered about the Bills “natural instinct to be conservative” offensively late in the game after going down the field passing on the winning touchdown drive; and undoubtedly fueled the Pro Bowl talk for Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

He also likely won over Bills fans with his praise of the city’s fan base and owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

“What a moment for this franchise,” said Collinsworth at the two-minute warning describing the Bills changes in the past three years as a camera showed members of the Pegula family in a stadium box. “For that family, they know they are two minutes away from a possible trip to the playoffs. It would be huge for the City of Buffalo. (It) loves this football team and they love that ownership group right there.”

He and play-by-play man Al Michaels also illustrated their chemistry during a couple of semi-serious moments.

The winning touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Tyler Kroft came after the Steelers excited their crowd by playing the Styx song "Renegade" as Terrible Towels waved across the stadium.

“That’s the first time we’ve ever been in this building we heard ‘Renegade’ and saw the other team go right down the field and score a touchdown,” said Collinsworth.

“ 'Renegade’ inspired the Bills,” added Michaels.

After the Bills were assured of victory, Michaels said it was the first time they had won 10 games in a season in a long time.

“Since 1999,” Collinsworth said, once again proving he had done his homework.

He saved Michaels one other time, noting that Bills back Frank Gore was preparing to throw a pass when he was tackled for a loss a play before the Bills settled for a tying field goal.

After the game, NBC’s cameras went into the Bills locker room to hear coach Sean McDermott praise his team’s resilience and criticize those who have called the Bills “too small, not fast enough and not big enough.”

“They have no idea how big the heart is in this locker room,” said McDermott.

Bills fans surely were partying like 1999 and, after Collinsworth’s optimistic postgame comments they likely were even more ecstatic.

“This is the kind of grind-it-out team that does well in the playoffs,” said Collinsworth after McDermott’s locker room speech. “I still think they are two to three years away with their young quarterback and what they are ultimately going to be, but when you start with a foundation of people like they have in that locker room and that guy coaching you. He is serious business all the time and what you saw is basically who he is.”

Now on to more highs and lows of the game:

Too early to call: While Michaels awarded coach of the year honors to Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin relatively early in the game because of how well the Steelers have done since losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and having to play undrafted rookie Devlin (Duck) Hodges, Collinsworth said he wasn’t ready to make that call. You got the sense he was thinking of Tomlin's college teammate, McDermott in that category.

Mafia moment: The pregame piece on the Bills Mafia was a disappointment, especially compared to the longer online version that fans may have expected to see on the network. The piece was juxtaposed with Pittsburgh love, which included one fan saying love of Steelers is nationwide while Bills love is isolated to Buffalo. That needed to be fact-checked.

Gutsy, crazy call: Collinsworth took a little time before praising Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a “gutsy call” on the touchdown to Kroft. The unconventional call on third down and 9 yards to go came after Collinsworth said he didn’t think “the Bills are going to go crazy aggressive” to protect a go-ahead field goal. It would have been a good time to mention what a disappointment the tight end has been as a free agent since returning from injury.

Say what? Collinsworth made a few bugaboos himself. He likely caused a few heads to shake in Buffalo when he said Andre Roberts was “starting to have an impact” beyond returns after he caught a short pass. Roberts hasn’t done much as a receiver. And I am still trying to figure out Collinsworth's explanation of how the direction of Allen's feet affect his passes.

Revenge pick: After a Jordan Poyer interception in the end zone in the final minutes, Collinsworth noted it was “revenge” for getting beat a week earlier on a long Baltimore touchdown in a 24-17 Bills loss.

All in the family: NBC spent considerable time noting the three Edmunds brothers playing in the game, but didn’t belabor the fact that safety Terrell Edmunds appeared to be beaten on the winning touchdown.

The Don Beebe award: If you’re a Bills fan, I shouldn’t have to explain. Collinsworth praised Pittsburgh offensive Matt Feiler for running down White at the Steeler 18-yard line after an interception and preventing a touchdown. I can almost hear Bills teammates cracking on White during film study over being caught by a lineman.

Dynamic talk. Collinsworth praised Tremaine Edmunds, saying he is going to be “one of the most dynamic players for years to come.” He put White in the same company as Deion Sanders and ex-Bill Stephon Gilmore and called him the Bills’ best defensive player. And he said Allen “has superstar talent. He just has to take care of the ball.” Later, he said, “when he locks on and pulls the trigger, it is pretty to watch.”

Isn’t that just Ducky? Before the game, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya noted “it is Ducky everywhere you look (in the crowd)” and told Hodges during an interview “it seems like you become a duck” during duck calls. After his four interceptions Sunday, he might hear calls for his benching.

Best prediction: During the pregame show, Tony Dungy said Duck is going to throw downfield and “he is going to give the Buffalo Bills defenders some chances.” He sure did. Dungy still picked the Steelers to win.

Best statistic: NBC ran a graphic showing that 61 of 80 passes Hodges had thrown this season were under 10 yards, which explained his 71% completion percentage.

Misleading statistic: Michaels noted the Bills were looking to make the playoffs for the second time this century. The century is only 19 years old. The better perspective was they were seeking to make the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Good warning: With the Steelers facing a third and 14, Collinsworth warned young quarterbacks “have to be careful” in those situations. Devlin immediately threw a wounded duck that was intercepted by White.

The long and short of it: NBC ran a graphic comparing the 6-foot-5-inch Allen to all his receivers and running backs under 6 feet. You almost wonder if McDermott was told because he referenced the team’s lack of height in his postgame remarks.

Flaws and bugaboos: Collinsworth said Allen’s biggest flaw is holding the ball longer than any quarterback in the NFL at 3 seconds and “against the Steelers that will lose the game.” And after Allen he missed an open Cole Beasley, the analyst called it one of quarterback’s bugaboos. After Allen fumbled after being down by contact, Collinsworth said “that is a major issue. As good as Josh Allen is running the football, he has a real problem holding on to the ball.” The analyst seemed to put more blame on Allen than Beasley for the tipped pass that led to Allen’s only interception. That was debatable.

No debate: Surprisingly, Michaels didn’t ask Collinsworth about the Bills' decision to pass up a 54-yard field goal attempt and go for it on fourth down and 6 yards to go at the Pittsburgh 37 to extend their first touchdown drive. It would have been a good time to mention kicker Stephen Hauschka’s inconsistent season. He seems to have straightened things out.

A “great” remark: Collinsworth called Allen a “great interview” and added that sold him on how passionate people are about him.

Patience is a virtue: After a nice play by Edmunds, Collinsworth said, “You see his patience. He didn’t have much patience with his brothers.”

Merry Christmas: Michaels and Collinsworth had a short, amusing discussion about which Edmunds brother buys their parents Christmas presents before one of the concluded, “I think mom and dad do OK.”

A nudge worth 10 yards: After the holding call against Lorenzo Alexander on a return, Collinsworth said “the nudge” was a good call because he “absolutely” forced a Steeler off the tackle. There weren’t many debatable calls, with Michaels and Collinsworth as stunned as anyone seeing a face mask penalty initially called against Edmunds. It was changed to Kevin Johnson, who didn’t do it, either.

Free advice: After Hodges was hounded and sacked, Collinsworth said if he had “one bit of advice to a young quarterback is protect your face” and throw passes into the ground when pressured.

Don’t stop believin’: After a long completion to Bills receiver John Brown, Collinsworth said, “I can’t believe what a great year John Brown’s having.” It might have been a good time to note that Allen finally completed a long pass.

Once more with feeling: At game’s end, Michaels proclaimed, “The Buffalo Bills are on the way to the postseason.” He didn’t sound as excited as Bills fans probably would have liked. But that’s understandable.

How sweet it is: Whatever lack of enthusiasm Bills fans may have felt Michaels had, Collinsworth more than compensated. “You just have to wonder how sweet this is for (defensive back) Sean McDermott who had to line up across from (receiver) Mike Tomlin all those days (at William & Mary) knowing that he was the lesser athlete, knowing he didn’t have great opportunities to win those battles and yet here tonight to go to the playoffs, he won it.”

Three stars: NBC picked Allen, Brown and White. The hockey-loving cornerback also appeared on ESPN’s postgame show with Scott Van Pelt.

Understatement of the year: Before the game’s start, Michaels noted, “The Bills haven’t had a lot of national exposure.” That is about to change this year and next. The win just about guarantees a scheduled game next season on SNF.