This year's Bills defense deserves to be mentioned among best in franchise history

PITTSBURGH – Seemingly all the talk leading up to Sunday’s game between the Bills and Steelers was about the vaunted Pittsburgh defense.

For good reason, too. The Steelers came into the game leading the NFL in sacks and takeaways. Those are the plays that get people talking.

Here’s the thing, though. The Steelers’ defense was the second best at Heinz Field – both Sunday night and for the season. The Bills might not be as flashy, but they’re better. After another dominating performance in a 17-10 victory, Buffalo ranks third in the league in yards per game allowed (291.9). More importantly, the team is second in points allowed at 15.9 per game.

“This is what this team is built for,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. “We’ve been winning all year. We’ve been pretty dominant all year.”

That was the case in Pittsburgh. The Bills held the Steelers to 229 yards of offense, Pittsburgh’s fewest in a game since Week 1 of the 2013 season.

The Bills' franchise record for fewest yards allowed in a 16-game season is 4,045 by the 1999 team. That same squad allowed 229 points, also the record for a 16-game season. This year’s defense will fall short of those numbers, having allowed 4,087 yards and 222 points through 14 games. Given how much the game has changed in nearly two decades, though, it’s fair to at least mention the 2019 defense as being among the best in franchise history.

Consider: In 1999, the average yards per game for an offense was 318.8. The average points scored was 20.8. This year, NFL teams averaging 30 more yards (348.8) and two more points (22.8) per game.

“I think everybody's happy, but not surprised by our success,” defensive end Trent Murphy said. “We’ve worked hard.”

So what, Murphy said, if that hard work has gone unnoticed nationally?

“One of my favorite quotes is, 'Don't worry about what somebody says that you wouldn't take advice from.' At this point in the season, there's so much attention and so much criticism," he said. "I don't really think we as a team we ride those highs and lows or ever listen to the noise. We believe in ourselves and that's really all that matters. We respect everybody, fear nobody and we’re kind of on to the next one.”

It just so happens Buffalo's next opponent is the king of being "on to" the next one -- the New England Patriots. They're not included among those sleeping on the Bills' defensive success.

"This is the best defense that we play. The challenge is incredible,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said on a conference call Monday. "We got to see them once this year and now we have another opportunity to prepare and play in an incredibly important game to our season this week."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick agreed with his offensive coordinator's assessment during his conference call Monday evening with the Western New York media.

"They're fundamentally very sound," Belichick said of the Bills' defense. "They don't make many mistakes at all. They make you earn everything, so you've got to block them, you've got to run good routes, get open and drive the football. They don't give up a lot of big plays. They're a good tackling team. They pursue well. ... You just need to execute a lot of good plays against them, and that's hard. Usually, they're able to make enough plays to stop the drive or get off the field, so it will be a big challenge for us, no question about that."

Entering Monday Night Football to conclude Week 15, the Bills ranked in the top 10 this season in the following defensive categories: Passing yards allowed (190.5, third), rushing yards allowed (101.4, 10th), sacks (42, tied for seventh), passes defensed (79, tied for third), forced fumbles (14, tied for sixth) and interceptions (13, tied for eighth).

The Bills' pass rush has come alive recently, with 20 sacks over the last five games -- nearly half of the team's season total.

"I thought our defensive line played one of their better games just from an intensity standpoint, using their hands," coach Sean McDermott said of the game against the Steelers, which featured four sacks of Duck Hodges. "All three levels to the defense really contributed at a high level, in particular in that fourth quarter with the turnovers that we got."

Buffalo intercepted Hodges four times Sunday night. Through 14 games, opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating against the Bills of 76.7, second in the NFL behind New England (57.4).

Perhaps the showing on national television Sunday night will convince remaining skeptics that the Bills' defense is legit. And if not?

"That's not as big a deal. What's most important is that we play hard, play smart, play fast, every single Sunday that we're out there and do the things that are necessary to help our team to win," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "I think our guys take a lot of pride in their work and what they're trying to get accomplished. The recognition will come as we continue to work as hard as we can to do things the right way and we really can't get caught up in public perception of what's out there."

Game ball: Tre’Davious White

The Bills’ top cornerback had everyone in Buffalo holding their breath when he went down with a shoulder injury in the first half after making a tackle. White was examined in the sideline medical tent and ended up missing just one snap. That was important for the Bills’ defense, as he came back to make a second interception. His first interception ended the Steelers' first series.

Playoff picture

It’s pretty straightforward from here. The Bills have clinched no worse than the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. If they finish in that spot, it likely means a trip to the winner of the AFC South in the wild-card round. Currently, that spot is occupied by Houston after its win over Tennessee on Sunday.

The Bills can still win the AFC East. To do so, they have to win out and New England has to lose out, which would mean a loss to Buffalo in Week 16 and at home to the Dolphins in Week 17.

If the Bills were to win the AFC East, they could potentially be in line for a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs and a home divisional game. For that to happen, the team would need Kansas City to lose one of its two remaining games (at Chicago, vs. Los Angeles Chargers). If the Bills and Chiefs both finished 12-4, Kansas City would win the third tiebreaker, which is record in games against common opponents.

Quotable

“The Bills, I’ll give it to them. They’re a pretty good team. There was a lot of stuff that we did also, but they’re a good team. They’re not Buffalo of early 2000s.” -- Steelers guard Ramon Foster

Snap count notes

1. It was a game for the big guys. The Bills used blocking tight end Lee Smith and fullback Patrick DiMarco much more than they have in recent weeks. Smith played 31 snaps (48%), his most in a game since playing 36 snaps in Week 4 against New England. DiMarco played 25 snaps (38%), his most since playing 33 in the season opener against the Jets.

2. Wide receiver Robert Foster did not play on offense. He played 13 snaps on special teams (57%). Andre Roberts worked as the fourth receiver, playing 17 offensive snaps (26%), just one off his season high of 18 in Week 9 against Washington.

3. Offensive lineman Spencer Long played seven snaps (11%), briefly replacing right guard Jon Feliciano, who left the game with cramping. Feliciano, though, was able to return. He played 58 of 65 offensive snaps (89%).

4. A week after playing just 23 snaps against the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was busy against the Steelers. He played 48 snaps (81%).

5. Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor played 11 snaps (19%) in place of the injured Corey Liuget (knee). Taylor had been a healthy inactive the previous five games.

Coming attractions

The Bills are still in the running for the AFC East. To have any chance at dethroning the Patriots, they’ll have to win in New England. The Week 16 game will be Buffalo’s third of the season to be played in a standalone time slot, joining the Thanksgiving win over Dallas and Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh. Kickoff against the Patriots is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the second part of a tripleheader on NFL Network. Here are three things to know about the Patriots:

1. They got right against the Bengals … or did they? The box score shows a comfortable, 34-13 win Sunday that pushed New England’s record to 11-3. The Patriots rushed 32 times for 175 yards and intercepted Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four times. However, the score was just 13-10 in favor of New England at halftime, so it wasn’t a walk in the park against the one-win Bengals.

2. Stephon Gilmore is building a case for Defensive Player of the Year. The former Bills’ cornerback is tied with current Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White for the NFL lead with six interceptions. Gilmore had two of the Patriots’ four picks Sunday, returning the second one 64 yards for a touchdown. Gilmore has two pick-sixes this season. Entering the year, the eighth-year veteran had not scored a touchdown.

3. First-round draft pick N’Keal Harry played a lot more Sunday. Harry played just two offensive snaps in a 23-16 loss to the Chiefs in Week 14, but was on the field for 37 of 63 snaps against the Bengals, catching a pair of passes for 15 yards and a touchdown and rushing twice for 22 yards. It wasn’t huge production, but the Patriots need someone to step up and help Julian Edelman at wide receiver. Perhaps Harry can be the guy.