Bills DE Shaq Lawson to Steelers QB Devlin Hodges: 'Duck, Duck, Goose.'

PITTSBURGH – Shaq Lawson knew what Devlin Hodges had to say about the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

Hodges, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie quarterback, told reporters earlier in the week in Pittsburgh that Buffalo’s defense was solid, but not extraordinary.

"Just a solid group. They’ve got really good players just all around, I don’t know if there’s anything they do that’s special, they’re just one of those solid, solid defenses that comes each and every week,” Hodges said.

It seemed benign, and almost complimentary, but the Bills’ defensive end still took some exception to Hodges’ words about his team’s defensive prowess.

Lawson kept quiet, though, until his team wrapped up a 17-10 win against the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

While Hodges threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, the Bills intercepted the rookie from Samford University four times, including a pair of interceptions in the end zone on Pittsburgh’s final two drives: Jordan Poyer’s interception with two minutes left on fourth-and-7 from the Buffalo 23, and Levi Wallace’s interception on second-and-18 from the Bills 34 with six seconds left.

Finally, Lawson had something to say to Hodges, and used a play on Hodges' avian nickname, "Duck."

"I was going to wait to the game and talk some junk,” Lawson said. “I was going to say some words to him. I said, 'Duck, Duck, Goose.' I let him know, you only started three games. How many games have you started? You just can't go out there, talk junk like that.

“He said we're a normal D? A normal D got five? How many turnovers did we have? How many sacks? That's just not a normal D."

The Steelers are currently the sixth seed in the AFC and finish on the road at the New York Jets and at Baltimore. Whether Hodges remains the Steelers' starter next Sunday against the Jets is in question. Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters afterward that he wasn't prepared to make an announcement about the quarterback – or any position – in the aftermath of the loss.

"I have to get focused for next week," Hodges said. "I have to learn from my mistakes. I have to shake it off."