Another dominant defensive effort produces 'A' grades in win over Steelers

PITTSBURGH – Grading the Bills in their 17-10 win over the Steelers at Heinz Field …

Running game: B-

Quarterback Josh Allen’s 1-yard touchdown run was his ninth of the season on the ground, setting a new team record for a quarterback in a single season, breaking a tie with Jack Kemp (1963). Allen now has 17 rushing touchdowns in just two seasons. That’s already second on the Bills’ all-time list among quarterbacks, trailing only Kemp (25). Allen’s touchdown run was set up by a beautiful 14-yard gain by Devin Singletary, in which he made the Steelers look silly. Singletary once again was the Bills’ best option on the ground, gaining 87 yards on 21 carries. He struggled hanging onto the ball, though, fumbling twice – one of which was lost. That can’t continue going forward. Allen finished with 28 yards on seven carries. The Bills again didn’t get much from Frank Gore. On 10 carries, he managed just 15 yards. Gore has now managed 15 yards or less in five of the last seven games.

Passing game: C

It wasn’t pretty for Josh Allen and Co. The Bills’ quarterback finished 13 of 25 for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Allen didn’t get a lot of help from his receivers in the first half, with John Brown and Cole Beasley missing plays they would be the first to say they need to make. Steelers edge rushers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree were an absolute handful to block, but Allen was sacked just once for an 8-yard loss. As he’s done before this season, Allen made the big plays in the fourth quarter when he needed to. He now has six career fourth-quarter comebacks, including four this season. It was Brown and not much else in the receiving game. He finished with seven catches for 99 yards. The only other player to catch even two passes was Singletary, and those two catches went for just 2 yards. Tyler Kroft’s first touchdown catch with the Bills provided the winning points in the fourth quarter.

Run defense: A+

The Bills allowed a 15-yard run on the Steelers’ first play from scrimmage when it looked like middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds got fooled. After that, it was lights out for the Steelers’ run game. Even with James Conner back in the lineup, the Bills completely shut down Pittsburgh’s running game, holding the Steelers to 51 total yards on the ground. Edmunds buried Jaylen Samuels for a 3-yard loss on a wildcat run. Taron Johnson did a nice job in run support, stopping Conner for no gain in the second quarter. On the next play, Matt Milano dropped Conner for no gain, as well, setting up a third and 10. That’s a perfect example of making a team one dimensional, which is what defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier preaches. Conner did get loose for a 17-yard gain in the third quarter on Pittsburgh’s touchdown drive, making a nice move to get by safety Micah Hyde.

Pass defense: A

There were a few miscues, like when the Bills allowed an early third-and-8 conversion when the pass rush failed to get home. Hyde bit on a pump fake to give up a 34-yard completion to James Washington in the second quarter. Cornerback Levi Wallace made a poor attempt at a tackle on the Steelers’ only touchdown, which went to Conner from 11 yards out. That’s dwelling on the negative, though, and there was a whole lot more positive to come out of Sunday. Four interceptions says it all. Tre’Davious White got the first two of those. He intercepted Devlin Hodges to end Pittsburgh’s first drive when the Steelers’ quarterback threw a … wait for it … wounded duck. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had two more sacks, increasing his season total to 9.5.

Special teams: C+

Things didn’t get off to a good start – Siran Neal was flagged for a holding penalty on the game’s first play. They got better from there, though, as punter Corey Bojorquez boomed a 45-yard punt with no return on his first attempt. He followed that up with a 41-yard punt on his next attempt, again with no return. Bojorquez did a good job getting his punts off even when Pittsburgh brought the heat. He put three of his six punts inside the Steelers’ 20-yard line. Senorise Perry made a big tackle on a Pittsburgh kickoff return by Kerrith Whyte Jr. that looked like it might go the distance. Bills returner Andre Roberts wants to break one in the worst way. He nearly did in the second quarter, bringing the ball out on a kickoff from 3 yards deep in the end zone before getting stopped at the Bills’ 24-yard line with just one man left to beat. Lorenzo Alexander had a costly block-in-the-back penalty. Stephen Hauschka hit a 36-yard field goal to tie the score in the fourth quarter. That should be automatic, but it doesn’t feel that way when Haushcka comes out.

Coaching: B-

First, the good: Sean McDermott showed no hesitation in passing up on a potential 54-yard field goal late in the first quarter, electing to go for it on fourth and 6. The decision worked out when Allen connected with Brown for a 10-yard gain. The Bills would go on to score a touchdown on the drive. Now, the not-so-good: McDermott electing to sit on a 7-3 lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter and all three timeouts – even if the Bills were starting on their own 9-yard line – was not a ringing endorsement of the offense. Perhaps that’s deserved after the first half it played, but an argument can be made the coach should have been at least a little more aggressive in trying to get points before halftime. Now, the awful: The Bills had to burn a timeout in the second half of a three-point game with the play clock about to expire. That’s a weekly occurrence, and it’s completely unacceptable that it keeps happening. One last thing: I’m generally loathe to criticize play calling, but a second-and-13 run by Gore is one that I’ll take issue with. That’s awful. The Bills got away with what looked to be some conservative play calling in the win.