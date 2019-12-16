How the Bills have fared in the playoffs in their history

The Bills are headed to the playoffs for the second time in three years. Here is how they have fared in franchise history in the postseason.

1963: Lost to Boston Patriots in AFL Divisional Round, 26-8.

1964: Beat San Diego Chargers in AFL Championship, 20-7.

1965: Beat San Diego Chargers in AFL Championship, 23-0.

1966: Lost to Kansas City Chiefs in AFL Championship, 31-7.

1974: Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Round, 32-14.

1980: Lost to San Diego Chargers in AFC Divisional Round, 20-14.

1981: Beat New York Jets in AFC Wildcard, 31-27. Lost to Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Divisional Round, 28-21.

1988: Beat Houston Oilers in AFC Divisional Round, 17-10. Lost to Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Championship, 21-10.

1989: Lost to Cleveland Browns in AFC Divisional Round, 34-30.

1990: Beat Miami Dolphins in AFC Divisional Round, 44-34. Beat Los Angeles Raiders in AFC Championship, 51-3. Lost to New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV, 20-19.

1991: Beat Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round, 37-14. Beat Denver Broncos in AFC Championship, 10-7. Lost to Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXVI, 37-24.

1992: Beat Houston Oilers in AFC Wild Card, 41-38. Beat Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Round, 24-3. Beat Miami Dolphins in AFC Championship, 29-10. Lost to Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII, 52-17.

1993: Beat Los Angeles Raiders in AFC Divisional Round, 29-23. Beat Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship, 30-13. Lost to Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII, 30-13.

1995: Beat Miami Dolphins in AFC Wild Card, 37-22. Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Round, 40-21.

1996: Lost to Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Wild Card, 30-27.

1998: Lost to Miami Dolphins in AFC Wild Card, 24-17.

1999: Lost to Tennessee Titans in AFC Wild Card, 22-16.

2017: Lost to Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Wild Card, 10-3.