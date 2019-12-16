Sean McDermott: Others said, 'You're not going to be able to get it turned around'

Sean McDermott is all about moving forward and on to the next one and the growth mindset, but he did provide a little bit of reflection in the aftermath of the Bills' victory over the Steelers that clinched Buffalo's second playoff berth in three years of the McDermott-Brandon Beane regime. And did it with an acknowledgement of the naysayers.

"Coming to Buffalo three years, two and a half years ago, whatever it's been a lot of people said, 'Why are you going there? You're not going to be able to get it turned around,' " McDermott said. "But we got it turned around, with a lot of work yet to do."

At another point in his news conference, he was asked his reaction when the final seconds ticked off. "Thank God," he said. "It feels good to win a game, because it's tough to win in this league, and then when you talk about the playoffs and being in it for two of three years, what a blessing. It's all the people behind me in the locker room, all the people back home at One Bills Drive. The fans tonight again in a place like Pittsburgh — unreal. I'm humbled by it, and we're hungry to get better and keep growing."

But he also knows getting to the playoffs is another step in the "process."

"We haven't arrived," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do."

McDermott now has a 25-21 record, the fifth most wins by a coach in Bills history. He passed Dick Jauron on Sunday night.

General Manager Brandon Beane echoed what McDermott said about the team having not arrived yet and was already looking ahead to Saturday's game against the New England Patriots when he met with reporters in the victorious locker room. The Bills are 0-5 against New England under the current regime.

“We still have work to do but we’re a work in progress,” Beane said. “We’ve by no means arrived. We’re thrilled that we made the playoffs. That’s obviously our first goal is to get into the tournament.

"We’ve got two games left. A big division game against a team that we’ve not beat since Sean and I have been here. We would love to do but it’ll be tough to do at their place.”

When the Bills snapped the lengthy playoff drought, they needed help on the final Sunday of the regular season. This time, no help was needed.

"They're all different," McDermott said. "We'll take both of them. I'm just grateful to be a part of it and grateful for the guys and gals that are in that locker room."