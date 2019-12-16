No matter the hour, Bills fans show up to greet playoff-bound team

At his postgame news conference in Pittsburgh, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked whether he expected the team to be greeted at the airport after clinching its second playoff berth in two years.

"It will be late, but knowing Bills Mafia, it won't matter," Allen said.

And it didn't. A large contingent of fans, including lifelong Bills fans Jordan McCann and Amanda Bond, greeted the team in under 30 degree temperatures shortly after 2 a.m.

"Got here a little after 1 and it was kind of a spur of a moment kind of thing," said Bond, "following the Mafia on Facebook and I was like, 'We got to go.' "

After the game in Pittsburgh, Allen and coach Sean McDermott circled the area behind the Bills' bench after the game to celebrate with fans.

"Buffalo, we're coming home and we can't wait to see you," McDermott said during his news conference.

Said General Manager Brandon Beane: "Find me a fan base that backs their team like this one does, especially with the drought this team had. ... Our guys love it. We feel very connected to them and very fortunate."

On Monday, when he met with reporters, McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, a St. Francis graduate, spoke about the reception.

“Where else in the world can you land at 2 am on a work night and have people waiting for you at the airport," McDermott said. "It’s so awesome to experience and it’s unique to Buffalo.”

"No surprise to me, growing up here. You expect it from this place," Daboll said.

McCann, who told his wife that he had to welcome the Bills home from the airport, also feels very connected to the Bills.

"To the Bills, I love you guys," said McCann. "I love you guys to the death of me and I'm married to them. ... I don't think anybody realizes in the NFL what the Bills mean to us, but you know what, I'm glad they're our team and I've been here from the start and I'll be here 'til the death of me."

Watch live footage of the team's return and the Bills fans who greeted them: