Bills back Devin Singletary bobbles ball, but reminds himself of value of resiliency

PITTSBURGH – Devin Singletary coughed up the ball the first time, and he beat himself up a little bit.

But he knew he couldn’t dwell on one mistake. Or two.

Singletary, the Buffalo Bills’ rookie running back, was the leading rusher with 87 yards in a 17-10 win against Pittsburgh on Sunday at Heinz Field, but he left the stadium emphasizing the most important thing: Hang onto the ball. Singletary fumbled twice in the game – once for a loss and one that was recovered – and found that the best way to move forward was, well, to move forward.

He leaned on the advice that Kevin Smith, his running backs coach at Florida Atlantic University, gave him.

“You can have a bad play, but not a bad day,” Singletary said. “Of course, you don’t want that to happen, you don’t want to see that happen. But you have to keep going.”

On first-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 43-yard line, Mike Hilton recovered Singletary’s first fumble at the Pittsburgh 31 less than six minutes into the third quarter, but the Steelers were unable to move the ball on the ensuing drive.

Then, after a fruitless drive that started at the Steelers' 18 – the result of Tre White’s 50-yard interception return with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter – Singletary fumbled again on first-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 15. Wide receiver John Brown recovered at the Steelers' 14, about six minutes into the fourth quarter, and Tyler Kroft scored the game-winning touchdown two plays later on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

Of Singletary's 21 carries, only eight came in the second half.

After Singletary's first fumble, Frank Gore got five of the next six carries on the next two drives before Stephen Hauschka’s 36-yard field goal tied the game at 10 early in the fourth quarter. Perhaps the coaches were sending a message to Singletary.

“In this league, when you put the ball on the ground, usually you don’t get back out there, especially with me being young,” Singletary said.

Still, he got two carries on the next drive, and Gore got the Bills’ three carries on their last drive after the two-minute warning.

“That says volumes,” Singletary said, when asked what it meant that the coaches kept him in the game.

“I’ve just got to be careful, when I’m making my moves. I’ve got to know that there’s someone behind me, and get two hands on the ball.”

But Kroft knew that the two fumbles didn’t sit well with Singletary.

“No one lost faith in Devin,” Kroft said. “We know what Devin can do. No one’s going lose any sleep over this. I know he’s beating himself up right now with that sort of thing, but he is a competitor and he always wants to make the big play. ...

“We’ll love on him and make sure we’re with him, but he knows that. We’ve been through worse stuff than that. We’ve grinded this whole year. We’ve built a bond with this team, that I’d stack it up against anyone. He knows we’ve got his back and he knows that we’re riding with him.”

Tight end Lee Smith didn’t lose any faith in Singletary, either. Smith explained that Singletary proves on a weekly basis that he has the mentality of a veteran.

“He’s the kind of guy that will have a long, successful career,” Smith said. “There’s growing pains with young players, and I’m not sure we’ve had any with him. He’s come in, he’s grinded.

“He’s a special young talent and he put the ball on the ground a little bit today, but I put my arm around him and I told him, ‘We sure wouldn’t have gotten our 10th win without him.' He doesn’t have a rookie mentality.”

Singletary’s resiliency ultimately mirrored that of the Bills, who head to the playoffs for the second time in three years. This year, they didn’t need to count on anybody to help them clinch a spot in the postseason, like they did two years ago.

“That resiliency, it’s huge, and it’s been like that, all year,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “Starting the season off, down 16 with the Jets and we found a way to win. Throughout the entire year, we’ve figured out ways. Making adjustments, coming back from halftime, guys going down … this team has steadily found a way to come together and make a play, regardless of what the scoreboard may have looked like in the fourth quarter.”