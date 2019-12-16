Best Twitter reactions to the Bills making the playoffs

Yes, Buffalo Bills fans. It's real. It's not even Christmas yet and the Bills going to the playoffs for the second time in the past three years after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 on Sunday.

Bills Twitter was full of excitement, confusion and promises to meet the team at the airport.

Let’s go BUFFALO. PLAYOFFS HERE WE COME. But , let’s win out and be the host. 👍❤️🏈🙏 @ Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania https://t.co/J5TRYZhwEh — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) December 16, 2019

We’re going to the freakin playoffs baby! Go Bills! — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) December 16, 2019

A very nice (and important) @BuffaloBills win! This is so exciting. #GoBills — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 16, 2019

It still baffles me how we’ve made the playoffs twice in three years after waiting SEVENTEEN to make it back. I’ve lived through 4 SB losses, the Music City Miracle,& a 17-year drought. My son is born & in his 3 short years he’s seen the Bills make the playoffs twice. #BillsMafia — Anthony Letts (@lettzy23) December 16, 2019

Even less of a clue I dont know how to react to a 10-4 Bills, playoff bound before Week 17 I was one the last time this happened#GoBills — LET'S GO BUFFALO (@calumondo) December 16, 2019

The Bills clinched a playoff spot!! Please tell me how we still aren't a playoff team!!! #BillsMafia #GoBills — Dani (@DanielleSharick) December 16, 2019

Buffalo going to the playoffs!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aXZb9WiSaA — Cornelius Bennett (@realcbennett97) December 16, 2019

Me: We are facing an imminent political and environmental catastrophe and I fear for the future. Also me: This is the greatest @BuffaloBills team in 20 years! This is the best year ever!#GoBills — Mark Rice (@MarkRiceHistory) December 16, 2019

Is it weird that I don’t know how to feel?!? Literally floating! #BillsMafia — Terry Moore (@BILLIEMAZ3HERE) December 16, 2019

So are we required to donate to Devlin Hodge’s charity of choice? #BillsMafia — Tim Marren (@timmarren) December 16, 2019