Attendance at Niagara Falls State Park may challenge all-time record

If there are enough winter visitors to Niagara Falls State Park, attendance may set an all-time record, State Parks officials said last week.

For the first eight months of the state's fiscal year, April through November, the park hosted an estimated 9.05 million people, spokeswoman Angela Berti said. That's 99,000 more than the same period last year.

The all-time full-year record is nearly 9.52 million, set in 2016-17. "Looks like we're on track to meet or exceed (the record)," Berti said.

No one actually takes attendance at Niagara Falls. The figure is a calculation based on admission figures for the major attractions, records of tour group traffic, and other observations.

Berti said the park saw increased late-season visitorship because of a weeklong Encephalon convention in September and curiosity over the move of the stranded iron scow after the Halloween windstorm.

Park revenue was $22.6 million, down $636,000. Officials blamed last spring's slow ice melt, which kept the Maid of the Mist boats docked until May 24.