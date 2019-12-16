$200,000 settlement reached for child injured at Buffalo day care

A child who suffered a brain injury at an understaffed Buffalo day care last year will receive $200,000 to settle a lawsuit.

Malania Chevere was 1 year old when she underwent emergency surgery on July 23, 2018, to remove a section of her skull to relieve pressure from a brain bleed after she was unable to awake from a nap at Mozee’s Ultimate Family Daycare.

It had been initially reported by authorities that Malania struck her head on the floor after another child shoved her. A determination on what exactly happened and if there was any criminal wrongdoing remains a mystery. Buffalo police on Friday said the case is still open.

Brittany Elliott and Greg Chevere have said they do not believe another child would have the strength to push their daughter with such force to cause so severe of an injury.

“Although the parents don’t have any answers as to what exactly happened to their daughter, they find comfort in knowing that this day care has been shut down permanently by the state,” said William P. Moore, the family’s attorney. “That certainly protects other children going forward which has always been my clients’ concern.”

Under terms of the settlement, Mozee's insurance provider, Allstate Insurance Co., will pay $200,000 for a structured annuity settlement. When Malania turns 18, she will be paid $46,740. At 21 years of age, she will receive a second payment of $154,061.

Moore, who sued the day care on behalf of the child’s family, declined to comment on the settlement, which was approved by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti.

Malania’s condition continues to improve, Elliott said Friday. “She’s doing real good.”

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees day cares, revoked Mozee’s license after determining the business at 83 Glenwood Ave. was understaffed and that an inappropriate amount of time – 75 minutes – had lapsed from when the child first started exhibiting signs of illness to when 911 was called for emergency medical services.

Desiree "Debbie" Mozee, the owner, unsuccessfully tried to overturn the state’s decision to revoke her license, but a judge determined the action was justified. At the time of the incident, one worker, Mozee’s brother James, was watching too many children, including three under the age of 2, in violation of staffing requirements.

Administrative Law Judge Linda M. Jones ruled that Mozee and her brother "both testified that they failed to immediately contact emergency services promptly after becoming aware that (the child) was experiencing abnormal symptoms, including rigidity of (left) arm and extreme difficulty awakening after a nap.”

The day care had also been cited for not having a staff member certified in CPR and first aid.