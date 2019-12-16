14 UB law professors call for Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON – Fourteen full-time law professors at the University at Buffalo have joined with 821 of their colleagues nationwide in signing a letter to Congress calling for President Trump's impeachment.

And when The Buffalo News emailed the 33 UB law professors who did not sign the letter, none defended Trump. Some criticized the letter, but none argued that Trump is not guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Asked why they signed the letter, several UB professors echoed its main point: that Trump abused his powers by threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine unless that nation's president announced an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

"There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress," the letter said. "His conduct is precisely the type of threat to our democracy that the Founders feared when they included the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution."

The House this week will consider two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

And according to Michael Boucai, an associate professor of law who circulated the professors' letter at UB, Trump is guilty of both.

"While I strongly believe that the president's conduct toward Ukraine included abuses of power that rise to the level of 'high crimes and misdemeanors,' I see no room for debate about his brazen refusal to cooperate with an investigation that Congress surely has the constitutional authority – indeed, duty – to undertake," said Boucai, who teaches criminal and family law. "Trump's obstruction of Congress is but one of countless examples of his contempt for American democracy itself."

The UB law professors calling for Trump's impeachment

Christine Bartholomew, associate professor

Anya Bernstein, professor

Michael Boucai, associate professor

Luis Chiesa, professor and director of the Buffalo Criminal Law Center

James Gardner, professor

Bernadette Gargano, vice dean of student affairs and lecturer

Meredith Lewis, professor and vice dean

Jonathan Manes, associate professor

Errol Meidinger, SUNY distinguished professor

Tara Melish, professor

Athena Mutua, professor

Makau Mutua, SUNY distinguished professor

Anthony O'Rourke, professor

Stephen Paskey, lecturer

Abuse of power

Most of the UB professors who signed the letter focused on the argument that Trump had abused his power.

"I've heard enough to know that there is a strong case to be made that the president used his official office for his personal gain, and, additionally, did so at the expense of national interests," said Anya Bernstein, a UB law professor who studies bureaucracies and the courts. "Those things are exactly what impeachment is for, as I understand it."

Errol Meidinger, a SUNY distinguished professor and the Margaret W. Wong professor of law, said he signed the letter because it accurately reflects the facts of the case against Trump.

"In my judgment, President Trump’s use of his power to pursue personal advantage over the congressionally approved policy and security interests of the nation poses a serious threat to the proper functioning of our government," said Meidinger, who teaches international environmental and business law. "If this abuse of power is not checked, there is a real risk that he and future presidents will seek to further undermine our constitutional system of separated powers and democratic accountability."

Makau W. Mutua, a former UB law school dean who specializes in international law, called the two articles of impeachment open-and-shut cases.

"There’s no factual dispute that he abused his office by committing the very impeachable offense that the framers feared the most — inviting foreign powers to interfere in American democracy for his personal benefit," Mutua said. "Then, again in uncontested facts, he obstructed Congress in carrying out its constitutional duty of holding him accountable for abusing his office."

A larger concern

Some UB law professors think Trump's offenses go far beyond the two of which he stands accused.

"President Trump has acted since he took office as though he was above the law, like a king," Mutua said. "We have to say no to him — he’s not a king and he’s not above the law. Because if we don’t, and fail to defend the basic constitutional principles of democratic rule, a long night of tyranny awaits us from our government."

James A. Gardner, a SUNY distinguished professor who's an expert in constitutional and election law, agreed.

"Trump has already managed to weaken badly, if not utterly destroy, the norms and guardrails that have for more than 200 years constrained presidential misbehavior," Gardner said. "Someone needs to stand up to him, and to do so now."

Gardner at first worried that impeachment would be a political mistake that would backfire to Trump's benefit.

"However, his behavior has now gone so far off the rails that I changed my mind," Gardner said. "So I’m glad the House is impeaching him. Even if the Senate does not convict, a critical and powerful institution of the United States (at least it still is, as of this moment) will have taken a very clear and public stance against him."

Gardner said it's important for legal scholars to make their views known, simply because they love their country and its Constitution and long to protect both. And Meredith Kolsky Lewis, professor and vice dean for international graduate programs, echoed that sentiment.

"I viewed the letter as a sober, substantive assessment – with which I agreed – of the important question at hand: is President Trump's conduct impeachable?" she said. "I hope that those who disagree with our conclusions will be impelled to respond with substantive reasoning of their own."

Those who didn't sign

Some UB law professors argued that it was not their role to weigh in on impeachment.

"The main reason I'm not on it is that I just don't do those things," said S. Todd Brown, a professor who specializes in corporate law and who also serves as vice dean for academic affairs. He added that group letters such as this one "typically don't reflect your views perfectly."

Brown – who called himself one of the more conservative law professors at UB – said the letter "feels very partisan."

Even so, Brown didn't rush to Trump's defense.

"Whatever my opinions of Trump are, I tend to keep them to myself," he said.

Meanwhile, Matthew Steilen, a professor who teaches constitutional law and legal history, said he doubts such letters do any good – and besides, he's put off by the political theater surrounding impeachment.

"I teach all sorts of students, liberal and conservative," Steilen said. "I view myself as transmitting a culture to them, a legal culture, and if I am successful, that culture does far more than any ‘letter to Congress’ to inoculate the country against the dangers of corruption and arbitrary government. That, at least, is my hope."

As for Matthew Dimick, a professor whose work focuses on law and economics, he said he wondered if it would have made much difference if he had signed the letter.

"Part of me is concerned that the current impeachment process has just played into the hands of the political right, whose conspiratorial tones see at every turn a sinister plot to remove illegitimately a legitimate president from office," Dimick added.

A nationwide disconnect

Those professors are not reflective of the nation at large.

As of Wednesday, 47.7% of Americans supported Trump's impeachment, while 45.7% did not, according to a poll tracker compiled by FiveThirtyEight.com.

Public opinion has remained steady throughout the House impeachment hearings, where Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, was among the few witnesses defending Trump.

"If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president," Turley said.

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz stood by Trump, too.

“I feel very strongly that the proposed articles of impeachment endanger the Constitution and endanger the separation of powers,” Dershowitz told Reuters last week.

Trump is considering adding Dershowitz to his legal team, but it's doubtful the president will get any help from UB.

Instead of defending Trump, several UB law professors who did not sign the letter cited reasons that had nothing to do with him. One said he was too busy. Another said she missed the deadline for signing the letter. Another said she had a broken wrist.

Stephanie L. Phillips, a UB law professor who studies the law and racial issues, didn't sign the letter. But when asked about it, she said: "I agree that President Trump should be impeached, for the reasons stated in the letter."

And Patrick J. Long, who teaches legal writing, analysis and research at UB, cited the impeachment process itself when explaining why he didn't sign. While the Democratic House is expected to impeach Trump on Wednesday, the Republican Senate is likely to acquit him in January, meaning he would continue in office.

"I did not sign the letter because I have not yet had the chance to read all the hearing transcripts and documents (much less watch all the testimony)," Long said. "As I try to teach my students, I want to look at everything with my own eyes before signing my name. That said, I fully support impeachment, but I fear it will be for naught. The Senate has already decided the case."