ZIELINKSKI, Georgette P. (Petri)

ZIELINKSKI - Georgette P. (nee Petri)

Of Alden, NY, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Zielinski; loving daughter of the late George J. and Catherine Petri and dear step-daughter of the late Sophia Petri; sister of Georgia (late Paul) Weiss, Daniel (Phyllis) Petri, Sharon (Gary) Leppert, Linda (Edward) Duch and the late Rita Petri, George M. Petri and Robert (late Edna) Petri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com