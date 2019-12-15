ZEMSKY, Michael D.

ZEMSKY - Michael D. Born March 19, 1952, passed away November 30 in Manassas, Virginia. A scientist, inventor and businessman, Mike was also a kind man of keen intelligence and wit. He is survived by his sister Randi Zemsky (Bob Lane) of Philadelphia, PA, his brother Howard Zemsky (Leslie) of Buffalo, NY, his niece Kayla Zemsky (Michael Myers), his nephews Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky, and his aunts Anne Kass and Myra Kushner. Michael was recently dedicated to helping/saving feral, stray, injured cats and he was a generous contributor to the Feline Health Center at Cornell University. The family held a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo NY on December 8.