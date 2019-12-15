WILKE, Agnes M. (Stahley)

Of the Town of Wheatfield, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at age 87. She was born December 24, 1931, she was the daughter of late Mabel and Walter Stahley. Survived by her loving husband, Eugene Wilke; two children, Cynthia (Kenneth) Brant and Timothy (Deborah) Wilke; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Christopher, Timothy, Bradley, Tyler and two daughters of a predeceased daughter-in-law; also survived by one great-grandchild, Jayce Brant; sister of Joan Kelkenberg and Irene Stahley; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she also loved dearly. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com