WEAVER, Forrest E.

WEAVER - Forrest E. December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie; also survived by loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year, date to be announced. If desired, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com