VIEAUX, Mary Jane (Long)

VIEAUX - Mary Jane (nee Long)

December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Alan; dear mother of Alan (Alicia), Jason (Erine) and Courtney Vieaux; dear grandmother of Emilie, Grace, Gabriel, and Evangelene. Friends may call Saturday, December 21 from 11-1 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north of maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.), where a Celebration of Mary Jane's Life will be held at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com