UB student death prompts petition, mental health discussion

The apparent suicide of a student on the University at Buffalo's campus has prompted a petition to better secure the building where the 20-year-old jumped to his death last week in a stairwell.

The tragedy also has rekindled the larger discussion of mental health services on campus.

The petition, started online at Change.org, calls on the university to provide some type of suicide-prevention barrier in the open stairwell of Clemens Hall, a 10-story academic building on the North Campus in Amherst.

Daniel Barbieri, a UB junior from outside of Syracuse, started the petition.

“What first came to mind is something like the nets they put on bridges,” Barbieri said. “I’m not 100% sure something like that is appropriate for this situation, I just know there needs to be something.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition had 1,491 signatures.

But the issue is more than about physical barriers, Barbieri said. Since the incident last week, he’s raised questions with student government leaders about the adequacy of mental health services, including the number of campus counselors and their availability to students.

“I didn’t know this student personally. I just felt obligated to do what I could do to get a conversation going about this issue,” Barbieri said Sunday. “I think mental health is still something that’s very stigmatized in our society and there’s definitely a broad spectrum of things to be done.

“It’s a lot bigger than just this petition,” he said.

The 20-year-old male died Wednesday after jumping down a stairwell of the building.

The Spectrum, UB's student newspaper, reported that a candlelight vigil was held Thursday for the student, who was from North Tonawanda and a member of the UB marching band. The gathering was followed by a march through Alumni Arena and onto the field of UB Stadium.

UB officials over the weekend said Clemens Hall will be closed daily from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. until further notice.

University Police recommended closing Clemens overnight as a precaution, said John DellaContrada, vice president for communications.

"The death of a student is always a traumatic and very concerning occurrence for our university community," DellaContrada said in a prepared statement. "We are currently reviewing this tragic incident from multiple perspectives, including a review of Clemens Hall and the availability of mental health resources for our students."

"It has been a difficult week at the university," he said. "We hope that the outpouring of condolences and support for the family and friends of our student has provided some measure of comfort."