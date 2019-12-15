SZYMANSKI, Barbara A. (Garvey)

SZYMANSKI - Barbara A. (nee Garvey)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Leo Parent; devoted mother of Alicia Garvey, Jeremy Swezey, and the late Kaitlyn Swezey; stepmother of Zachary (Jessica), Tyler, Emily, and Alex Parent; cherished grandmother of Emma, Nova, Jax, and Jolee; loving daughter of Gary and Bonnie Carter; dear sister of Michael (Katie) Garvey and Shannon Balus; stepsister of Jennifer Vaughn and Gary (Roseann) Carter Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow. Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com