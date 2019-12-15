SMITH, Dorothy A. (Cerio)

Of Williamsville, NY died December 12, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph Smith; loving mother of Sherry (William), Sam and the late Daniel Stahlnecker; stepmother of Tracy, Robin and Nancy.

She was a caring grandmother and sister. A memorial service will be held on December 28 at 10 AM in St Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Memorials may be made to CHC Learning Center, 1085 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, where a grandson of Dorothy's attends school. Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com