SISSON, Irma I. (Marshall)

Age 97, December 13, 2019 of town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Earl L. Sisson; dear mother of Kim Butler and David Sisson; loving grandmother of Jonathan (Kristi) Butler and Suzanne (Collin) Chadwick. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made in memory of Irma to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com