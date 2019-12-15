SCHELBLE, Carl J. III

SCHELBLE - Carl J. III

Of Springville, died December 11, 2019 in Roswell, after battling a two-year illness. Beloved partner of Kimberly Krzemien; dear son of Joanne (Smith) Schelble; devoted father of Kalissa (Vincent) Rondinelli, Katy (Shannon) Minton, and Carl John IV (Kady); brother of Carolyn (Ronald) Richardson, Scott (Shannon), John (Cammie), Nathan (Stacie), and Sarah (Joseph) Judkiewicz; grandfather of Grayson, Penelope, and Myles. Carl is predeceased by his father, Carl J. Schelble, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Carl's memory can be made to Wings Flights of Hope, P.O. Box 872, Orchard Park, NY 14127. (716) 667-0816. Wingsflight.org