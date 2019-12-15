RYAN, Lamanna

RYAN - Lamanna Of North Tonawanda, Age 20, unexpectedly, December 11, 2019.Loving son of Michael and Jane ( nee Holubec) Lamanna; dearest brother of Jared Lamanna; beloved boyfriend of August Janda; grandson of Frank and Dottie Lamanna and Brett and Jane Holubec; nephew of David Lamanna and Robert (Patty) Holubec; also survived by cousins and many friends.The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday December 16th from 4 to 9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday December 17th, 2019 at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers. Gifts can be made by check payable to The UB Foundation c/o The UB Marching Band Ryan Lamanna Memorial Mailing address is: University at Buffalo Foundation Inc. PO Box 730

Buffalo, NY 14226-0730.