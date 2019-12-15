RUNFOLA, Joseph "Joe"

Of Clearwater, FL. Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Son of the late Samuel "Sam" and late Bridget "Beanie" (nee Smith) Runfola; beloved husband of Sally Runfola (nee Jewell); father of Tracey Newman, Korey (Don) Stoeckel, and Joye (Danny Chavez) Runfola; dear friend of Lynn Runfola (nee McCoy); brother of late Rosaria "Sally" Merlo, late Samuel "Sam" (late Joyce) Runfola Jr., late Pauline "Paula" Sirianni, Linda (Michael) Trudeau, Patricia (late Ken) Anderson, James "Jimmy" Runfola, Russell (Jeanna) Runfola, and Holly (Phillip) DiFrancisco; also survived by his grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Joseph was a Vietnam Veteran. At the instruction of Joseph, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to WNY Heroes, Inc. (Supporting Western New York Veterans).