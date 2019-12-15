RUBINO, Joseph

RUBINO - Joseph Of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and West Seneca, NY. Thursday, October 31, 2019. Husband of the late Janet (nee Piegzik) father of Mike (Rebecca) Rubino, Chris (Jena) Rubino. Grandfather of Lauren, Grace and Emma. Brother of Sal (Patricia) Rubino and the late Vinny (late Andy) Mastandrea and late Ciro (late Phyllis) Rubino. The family will be present on Saturday, December 21st from 10:00-12:00 at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. Online condolences maybe shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com