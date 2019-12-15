RUBINO, Joseph

RUBINO - Joseph Of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of West Seneca, NY died October 31, 2019. Born in Buffalo in 1937, growing up on the city's west side, beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Piegzik); dearest father of Mike (Rebecca) Rubino and Chris (Jena) Rubino; loving grandfather of Lauren, Grace and Emma; brother of Sal (Patricia) Rubino and the late Vinny (late Andy) Mastandrea and the late Ciro (late Phyllis) Rubino. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 AM-12 Noon at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Private interment was held at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Rubino graduated from Grover Cleveland high School and received a Bachelors and masters Degree in Education from Buffalo State College. Mr. Rubino was a teacher and administrator in the Buffalo School district for more than 30 years before retiring to South Carolina. Arrangements by Hoy Funeral Home, INc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com