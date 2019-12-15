ROSS, Richard A.

ROSS - Richard A. November 28, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of 68 years to Margaret (nee Young) Ross; devoted father of Suzanne Weiss, Gregory (Molly), Marianne Russo, and Richard K.; loving grandfather of Brandon (Diana), Douglas (Kristen), Clayton (Ursula), Lindsay (Andrew), Renee (James), Alexander (Amanda), Jeffrey and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings Geraldine (Howard) Huston and Raymond (late Rose Marye) Ross Jr.; brother-in-law of Bonita (Robert) Coniglio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:30 - 11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins) where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Mr. Ross was the Owner and Operator of Ross Lawn Equipment, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity Hospital, Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home or a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com