REVELAS - John T. December 4, 2019, age 89, entered into rest peacefully at Elderwood Rehabilitation, Hamburg, New York. Loving father of Thomas J. "TJ" (Diane) Revelas, Chrisanne (Paul) Gaughan, Nicholas G. (Jennifer) Revelas and Irene Revelas. Beloved Papou of Jennifer Izzo (Richard), Michael Holland, Conor Gaughan, Ariana Revelas, Nick Revelas, Alexander aughan, Savannah Revelas, Lily Revelas, Brandon Revelas, Wade Revelas and Leah Revelas; great Papou to Kal Izzo. Brother of the late Tula Demakos, Helen Galson and George Revelas. Uncle of Peter, Athan and Alex Demakos. Friends may call Saturday December 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor Hopkins), Amherst, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 11:30AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in John's memory to Horizon Health Services, 55 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. John was extremely active during his life in The Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church. He was a long standing member of the choir. He was a business owner and a Mason in Lockport, New York. John was fluent in 3 languages Greek, English and Latin. He is beloved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. He was affectionately known as Papou, JR and Johnny Rev. He will be forever missed. We carry his heart; we carry it in our hearts.