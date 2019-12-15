REGAN, John P. "Jack"

Of Hamburg, NY. December 13, 2019. Loving husband to Jeannette (nee Wisinski) Regan; cherished father to Jack and Eileen Regan; dearest grandfather to Torie and Tanner Stutz; loving brother to Marjorie Regan-Coughlin, Patricia (Thomas) Kunz and Richard (Margaret) Regan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, December 16th from 1-4 and 5-7 PM at Loomis Offers and Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a prayer and Military Service will be held from 4-5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo.