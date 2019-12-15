REESE, Barbara "Mickens"

December 18, 2019. Loving Mother of Michael Louis Reese, predeceased by Douglas, Kevin and Steven Reese. Grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of 11; great-great-grandmother of eight; sister of John T. Mickens. Also Survived by a host of family and friends. Monday, December 16, wake 11AM and Funeral Service at 12 noon, at AGAPE A.M.E. Church, 224 Northland Avenue. Internment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.