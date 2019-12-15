POREMPSKI, Karyn L. (Kramer)

December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Porempski; dearest mother of Tracy (Glenn) Breymeier and Holly (David) Smyczynski; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Jared, and Jenna; daughter of the late Albert and Lorraine Kramer; sister of the late Kandace (Harry) Carter. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday at 9:15 AM, and in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 10. Family present Monday and Tuesday, 4-8:30 PM. Mrs. Porempski was a past Eastern Division National Vice President of the American Legion Auxiliary. Past Department, District and County President. Currently Vice President of the Kensington Unit 708, who will officiate Services Tuesday evening at 7 PM. Cheektowaga Veterans Committee, VFW 416 and other social clubs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County American Legion Auxiliary.